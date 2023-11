EATONVILLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol and the South Pierce Fire and Rescue are at the scene of a rollover crash near Eatonville according to Trooper John Dattilo.

Power lines are down and WSP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Officials say that the crash is blocking all of State Route 161 near Clear Lake near Eatonville and there is a possible injury.

