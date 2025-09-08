Standed paddleboarder rescued from Puget Sound in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a paddleboarder was rescued after getting stranded somewhere in the Puget Sound.

Working together, TCSO Marine Services, Dive Team, and Patrol units were able to locate and help the paddleboarder who was lost late Saturday Night.

The group was able to bring the person to shore after they were able to locate them.

TCSO says that this is a good reminder to plan your trip, carry proper safety gear, make sure to have proper communication equipment, and always call for help when you need it.

