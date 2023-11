SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Stage 1 burn ban has been issued for Snohomish County, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The CAA posted on their “X” account to make the announcement.

Officials say the burn ban is in response to the “stagnant weather conditions” and increasing air pollution in the area.

The ban started at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For updates on the ban visit the CAA website.

