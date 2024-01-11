Staff spread thin as Snohomish cold weather shelters open across county

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — It’s all hands are on deck at cold weather shelters, as temperatures continue to drop throughout Snohomish County.

Overnight shelters are open anytime it drops to 34 degrees or lower.

There are six locations throughout the county.

Marysville Cold Weather Shelter, 7215 51 Avenue Northeast

Monroe Cold Weather Shelter, 342 South Lewis Street

South County Cold Weather Shelter

Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter, 210 Avenue Boulevard

Everett Cold Weather Shelter, 2624 Rockefeller

Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter, 5126 S. 2nd Avenue

Each shelter is stocked with several cots, warm food, and other donated items.

Shelter coordinator, Nathan Ray, says it’s not just about keeping people warm, but also giving them a safe place to go.

“When you don’t have a home, even if you have a vehicle, it’s difficult to get around,” Ray said. “And so, we’re able to provide a place where people can come in and know we have their backs, that we’re watching and they can get the rest and sleep that they need now.”

The Marysville location is expected to stay open through Tuesday because of freezing temperatures.

All shelters need volunteers and donations. If you are interested, contact Nathan Ray: Nathan@lincnw.org : (425) 686-9272

