Stabbing victim shoots suspect after scooter robbery in Seattle

Seattle police arrested a man Tuesday night after he robbed and stabbed another man for his scooter, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to reports of a robbery and a shooting in the 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Police were told a man was stabbed multiple times and robbed of his scooter after he got off a Metro bus near 4th Avenue and Columbia Street.

The man suffered life-threatening stab wounds, which were attended to by officers until Seattle Fire medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

According to police, after the man was stabbed, he fired a pistol at the suspect before he ran northbound on 4th Avenue, then eastbound on 5th Avenue.

After a short investigation, the suspect was found nearby at 5th Avenue South and South Holgate Street.

Police found multiple knives on the suspect, who also had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics treated the suspect and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers found the gun and stolen scooter, which had been abandoned at a construction site near 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street.

The 37-year-old suspect will be booked into King County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

©2024 Cox Media Group