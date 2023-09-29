SR 520 closed across Lake Washington this weekend

SEATTLE — If you’re planning on heading across Lake Washington this weekend, you’ll want to avoid the State Route 520 Bridge.

Both directions of SR 520 will be closed from Interstate 5 to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill.

The closure runs from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

However, the Washington State Department of Transportation will keep one lane open in each direction from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday to accommodate Mariners fans going to and from the games.

During that time, the ramps to and from Montlake Boulevard will be open.

But don’t thank baseball fans just yet. Even with one lane open, it will likely be congested. WSDOT officials say Interstate 90 would be a better choice to cross the lake all weekend.

During the closure, crews will pave and work on utilities under the newly forming Montlake Lid in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood.

The SR 520 Trail will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

