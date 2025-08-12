SR 203 lane closures to cause delays Tuesday morning and afternoon

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A portion of the northbound lanes on State Route 203 (SR 203) will be closed Tuesday morning for maintenance work on the ditches, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed.

The closure along State Route 203 will happen at milepost 11, between Duvall and Carnation, from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., and at milepost 18, north of Duvall, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flaggers will alternate northbound and southbound traffic at both locations during the maintenance work, according to WSDOT. The department is recommending drivers and commuters to avoid the area altogether and find an alternative route.

