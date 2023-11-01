SR 18 near Tiger Mountain blocked by semi-truck

TIGER MOUNTIAN, Wash. — All lanes are blocked by a semi-truck on State Route 18 near Tiger Mountain.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to take alternate routes as crews work to clear the road.

🚧All lanes blocked on SR 18 near #TigerMountain by a semi - take alternate routes while state patrol works to clear the scene. https://t.co/2BtQAOmpSc pic.twitter.com/65Q2szvSMO — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 1, 2023

This is an ongoing story, we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

