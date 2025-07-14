SR 18 at I-90 closing for eight full days

Starting Thursday night, July 17, the Washington State Department of Transportation will close both directions of State Route 18 at the Interstate 90 interchange for eight days to allow for critical construction work.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Friday, July 25.

WSDOT says the around-the-clock closure will allow crews to complete work on the new diverging diamond interchange more quickly than if they used the typical overnight or weekend closure schedule.

The extended closure will help crews finish months of work in just over a week.

SR 18 EIGHT-DAY CLOSURE STARTS THURS

Second 24/7 SR 18 closure under the I-90 bridges will allow us to switch traffic to the diverging diamond pattern.



When – 9p Thurs (7/17) to 5a Fri (7/25)

Detour – Use EB & WB I-90 & loop around at nearby exits

More: https://t.co/gXJS3OhSQA pic.twitter.com/sCBhiUPdVB — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 14, 2025

Construction crews will install new drainage and electrical crossings, build concrete islands and curbing, and complete the new I-90 on-ramps.

Workers will also position and time new traffic signals, install temporary striping and signage, and shift SR 18 traffic into the diverging diamond configuration.

Drivers will need to detour around the closure using I-90 and nearby interchanges.

West of the SR 18 closure, travelers can use exit 20 (High Point Way) or exit 22 (Preston-Fall City Road).

East of the closure, drivers can use exit 27 (Southeast North Bend Way).

WSDOT expects traffic delays throughout the closure, especially during peak travel times.

Officials encourage drivers to plan ahead, leave early, and use alternate routes if possible.

Real-time traffic conditions are available on the WSDOT app and travel map.

