Grant County deputies collide while traveling to SR 17 fatal crash north of Moses Lake

Washington State Patrol is investigating after someone died in a crash on State Route 17 at Mile Post 61, north of Moses Lake.

While traveling to the crash, two Grant County patrol cars smashed into each other one mile north of the scene.

One deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While en route this collision, two Grant County patrol cars collided into each other just one mile north of the scene. One deputy was transported with non-life threatening injuries. — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 29, 2023

The roadway is fully blocked.

“Avoid the area and look for alternate routes,” said a spokesperson. “Details to follow as information [is] provided.”

FATALITY COLLISION! SR 17 MP 61, north of Moses Lake. Roadway is fully blocked. Avoid the area and look for alternate route. Details to follow as informations provided. — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 29, 2023

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.









©2023 Cox Media Group