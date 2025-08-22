Local

SR 167 collision causes backups in Renton during morning commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff
RENTON, Wash. — A collision along State Route 167 in Renton caused traffic backups during the Friday morning commute.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the collision blocked the center lane along SR 167, just south of the Interstate 405 interchange.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

