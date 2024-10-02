SPS school board approves superintendent raise

SEATTLE — The Seattle Public Schools school board voted today to give Superintendent Brent Jones a nearly $25,000 pay raise.

This comes as the district deals with a $100 million budget deficit, and the announcement was made just hours after SPS announced its plan to close five schools to help mitigate the deficit.

The proposed ‘consolidations’ are designed to address declining enrollment and improve the district’s overall financial stability.

The board’s approval of Jones’ contract extension will bump Superintendent Jones’ salary to more than $390,000 a year.

Jones took over at SPS in May of 2021.

