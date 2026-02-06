Sports betting amounts could break Washington records for Seahawks Super Bowl

Washington casinos are experiencing a significant surge in sports betting as the Seattle Seahawks prepare to play in Super Bowl LX this Sunday.

Brandon Jones, the Director of Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort-Casino in Marysville, expects at least a million - if not several million - dollars in bets to be placed before the game begins.

The local betting spike aligns with a record-breaking national trend. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates that Americans will wager a record $1.76 billion legally on Super Bowl LX. In Washington, the surge highlights a gaming industry that has an overall economic impact of more than $9 billion.

According to the AGA, Washington produces more than $2 billion in gross gaming revenue. The AGA also says the tax impact and tribal revenue from the state’s 34 casinos total more than $1 billion. This broader economic footprint serves as the backdrop for a “banner year” in sports betting that began with baseball and is concluding with the Seahawks’ championship run.

Jones said the local team’s success has created unprecedented demand. Every seat in the sportsbook sold out immediately following the Seahawks’ victory in the NFC Championship. Jones noted that the “Hawks hype” has resulted in a wider variety of wagers, including more prop bets and activity through the casino’s mobile app.

The championship game is also attracting people who are wagering on sports for the first time.

“I was just talking to my team, they’ve had a lot of guests that are like, ‘Hey, this is the first time I’ve ever done this, can you walk me through it?’ A lot of new-time bettors out,” said Jones.

While betting volumes were high during the previous season, Jones expects the local interest to drive record-breaking totals this year.

“I know last year it was millions that came in as well… just in the last stretch before the game,” Jones said. “We haven’t seen everything that will come in this year. I’m sure it’s going to be the most we have seen for any sporting event.”

Significant payouts have already occurred during the Seahawks’ current season. Jones says one bettor at Tulalip Casino wagered $100,000 before the NFL season that the Seahawks would win their division. That bet resulted in a win of more than $200,000 paid out.

Jones described the season as very exciting for Seattle.

“It’s hard to be impartial, growing up in WA and seeing Seattle to see them in the Super Bowl again after a well-fought year, it’s deserving,” he added.

Tulalip Resort-Casino will continue to field bets on the Super Bowl right up until kickoff on Sunday.

©2026 Cox Media Group