Sport climber rescued at Olallie State after falling 40 feet

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A sport climber was rescued Saturday afternoon, after falling 40 feet at a state park in North Bend.

According to Snoqualmie Fire Department and Emergency Management, the climber was 300 feet above the Deception Crags climbing area of Olallie State Park when he started to fall.

The emergency management team says his gear and a fellow hiker kept him from falling all the way down.

Instead, they say he fell about 40 feet.

His co-climber was able to provide first aid and help him off the wall until first responders arrived.

