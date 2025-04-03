Spokane Valley residents may vote on sales tax to help fund police amid staffing shortage

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Spokane Valley City Council wants voters to decide if they are willing to foot the bill for additional law enforcement positions. But the final decision won’t be made for two weeks.

According to the Spokane Valley City Council, the city’s police department is understaffed by approximately 20 officers. The city approved its 2025 budget last November, with nearly $150 million in expenditures outpacing revenues by roughly $1.1 million, according to the city’s budget and financial reports. Spokane Valley’s law enforcement contract with the county’s sheriff’s office is expected to add another $4.7 million to the budget by 2027.

At a minimum, the city wishes to hire four patrol deputies, a behavioral health deputy, a school resource officer, and a sexual assault detective who would split time with the sheriff’s office, according to The Spokesman-Review.

What tax increase is the city council weighing

The city is currently considering increasing property taxes, utility taxes, and business license fees in conjunction with adopting a 0.1% sales tax hike. For now, the Spokane Valley City Council voted 6-1 in favor of advancing the ordinance increasing its sales tax. They will make a final decision on April 15.

If passed, the measure would be on the ballot for the Aug. 5 primary election ballot. But Several residents expressed frustration with the proposal at a Tuesday council meeting.

“I feel like we’ve shown that … [police] don’t have the support of the community,” one resident said according to The Center Square.

