Spokane County Sheriff’s Sergeant hit and killed on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said 59-year-old Sergeant Kenneth Salas was struck and killed in the line of duty on I-90 Saturday morning.

At around 7:40 a.m., Sergeant Salas stopped to assist with a hay bale that was in the left lane of eastbound I-90 near the Four Lakes exit, according to a Washington State Patrol (WSP) report.

Sergeant Salas stopped his patrol car in the left lane with emergency lights on and started to clear the hay from the road.

The WSP says an incoming motorcyclist failed to observe the emergency lights and struck and killed Sergeant Salas.

The motorcyclist was injured in the crash and was brought to a local hospital.

“Sergeant Salas proudly served the Citizens of Spokane County for over three decades. He was not only a member of the Sheriff’s Office, he was also a valued and cherished member of our law enforcement family,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Salas also served in the Air Force for over two decades, as well as in the Washington State Air National Guard, SCSO said.

He is survived by his wife and extended family, the sheriff’s office wrote.

This is a developing story.

