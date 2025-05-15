Spokane could win from Qatar’s $96B Boeing order

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

One year after a major leadership overhaul and rough waters, Boeing landed a massive win that could benefit Spokane, according to The Spokesman-Review.

On Wednesday, Qatar Airlines agreed to a 210-aircraft deal including Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the newer 777X. The agreement, finalized during a ceremony attended by President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar, is valued at $96 billion, though large aircraft orders typically come with substantial discounts.

Boeing says the aircraft will be built in South Carolina, supporting an estimated 400,000 jobs. Still, the impact on smaller suppliers is unclear. Spokane-based manufacturers, for instance, may not benefit immediately, as they mostly support 737 Max production, but they could see more contracts down the line.

Boeing deal showcases multiple benefits

The deal, finalized at Qatar’s Royal Court, offers both diplomatic and economic benefits. For Trump, it showcased U.S. trade efforts in the Gulf. For Qatar, it deepened ties with a key ally. For Boeing, it restored investor confidence and reinforced its dominance in the long-haul market.

CEO Kelly Ortberg accompanied Trump during the trip that also included a $4.8 billion Saudi deal. Though Trump and Ortberg have previously clashed over delays, the president praised the Qatar agreement as a major job creator.

Boeing stock surged after the announcement. Industry leaders say the deal could accelerate innovation, including new aircraft development and expanded aerospace investment, such as a planned tech hub in Airway Heights backed by a $48 million federal grant.

©2025 Cox Media Group