Spokane braces for “dust wall” with 50mph winds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane issued an emergency alert for a dust storm moving through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) told people to be ready for a sudden drop to zero visibility, asking drivers to “Pull Aside, Stay Alive! When visibility drops, pull far off the road and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights off and keep your foot off the brake.”

Infants, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues were urged to take precautions, and Spokane Valley Fire told those in the area to stay inside if possible.

EMERGENCY ALERT: A dust storm warning is in place until 4:45pm. Be prepared for a significant drop in visibility and stay inside if possible. #SVFD #SVFDYourFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/lOHCO8pdhX — Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) September 25, 2024

NWS alerted drivers to winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour with near zero visibility.

The photo below shows the visibility from Uniontown on US Highway 195 at 4:14 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation again told drivers to slow down and use caution if planning to travel this evening.

Picture from Uniontown on US 195 at milepost 3.6. Dust has taken over the area. Again, please slow down and use caution if you plan to travel this evening. pic.twitter.com/xbkFnrZRZE — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 25, 2024

