Speeding I-5 motorcycle crash kills rider

KENT, Wash. — Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed into a car on southbound Interstate 5 and later died in the hospital.

Before the crash, multiple motorcycles had been weaving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed until one rider was ejected from his bike and struck a car according to witnesses.

First responders arrived at the location just north of University Street and began CPR compressions before taking the crash victim to the hospital.

The victim was wearing a helmet during the crash but died shortly after arriving at Harborview Medical Center.

The driver in the other vehicle was unharmed.

















