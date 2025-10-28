Speed safety cameras could be coming to Bellevue by 2026 — here’s where

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Certain Bellevue spots and roads could be home to new speed safety cameras after city leadership identified 37 potential locations.

Now that locations have been identified, the city is conducting a public awareness campaign to encourage the community to voice their opinions on the camera system.

By December, the Bellevue City Council will decide whether to move forward with the cameras or not. The soonest they can be installed is mid-2026.

“Bellevue’s Vision Zero Initiative is working to make sure everyone gets home safely — no matter how they travel,” the city stated. “The goal is to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on city streets by 2030. One of the most important ways to reach that goal is by encouraging safe speeds.”

Bellevue’s Vision Zero plan, similar to Seattle’s, is a directive to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injury collisions on city streets by 2030.

Each camera will also include a minimum 30-day warning period before citations are issued.

The cameras are planning to be installed in priority areas with a history of severe crashes and street-racing hot spots, including Bellevue Way N.E., Coal Creek Parkway S.E., Forest Drive S.E., Lakemont Boulevard S.E., and several downtown streets.

A map of the locations for each speed safety camera in Bellevue can be seen here.

“Speed remains a top contributing factor in serious and fatal collisions,” Andrew Singelakis, Bellevue’s transportation director, told KIRO 7. “By identifying strategic locations for speed safety cameras, we’re taking a proactive step to protect people walking, biking, and driving in Bellevue.”

An informative session will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, to give the Bellevue community its first chance to voice opinions or concerns regarding the speed safety cameras. Click here to join the meeting online.

