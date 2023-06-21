Speed cameras proposed for problem areas of Seattle to curtail street racing

SEATTLE — People in Seattle are fed up with street racing.

You may remember hearing about an incident in April, when a so-called sideshow unfolded right outside the KIRO 7 studios. You can see the video in this story.

Tires squealed and smoke from burning rubber filled the air as cars did donuts in a Belltown intersection.

Now, a new proposal aims to end such activities in some problem areas. New regulations would designate several restricted racing zones.

That means speed limit cameras would be installed to catch speeders and then tickets and fines would be issued.

The Transportation and Public Utilities Committee is being briefed on the proposal.

If approved, cameras would be installed on Sand Point Way near Magnuson Park, as well as some roads inside the park.

They would also be installed on Harbor Avenue, West Marginal Way, and Alki Avenue Southwest.

©2023 Cox Media Group