TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Special Olympics Washington Spring Games were held over the weekend at the University of Puget Sound campus. The event was the 50th year of the Spring Games. Approximately 2,000 athletes from across the state participated in a variety of sports, offering athletes with a wide range of disabilities the opportunity to participate.

WA hosts the Special Olympics Spring Games

The games included soccer, bocce, track and field, softball, golf, and swimming and diving. The golf competition was held at Tacoma’s Meadow Park Golf Course, while swimming and diving took place at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way.

The athletes were supported by a total of roughly 1,000 coaches, chaperones, and personal medical assistants, as well as family and friends.

Opening ceremonies were held at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium ahead of Friday evening’s Tacoma Rainiers baseball game. A parade of athletes marched around the field before the game, concluding with the lighting of the Olympic Games cauldron to the delight of fans. Following the fireworks after the game, one athlete excitedly said, “That was the best night of my life!”

Special Olympics Spring Games 50 year celebration across WA A photo of celebrations ahead of the Tacoma Rainiers baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. (Photo: Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio) (Photo: Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio)

The cool showers on Friday and Saturday failed to dampen the athletes’ high spirits. The sun emerged on Sunday, offering a great final day for the Games.

The athletes inspired everyone. Fans, volunteers, and coaches enthusiastically cheered the competitors. At the medal awards, the John Williams Olympic Games Theme was played as medals were awarded to the bronze, silver, and gold medal winners.

The Spring Games also included a dance on Saturday, with nearly 1,500 attendees. Many dressed well for the event. Some women wore beautiful gowns, while some men were attired in suits or cowboy gear, ready to perform a variety of dance steps, including line dancing and conga lines.

About 1,000 volunteers supported the Spring Games each day. The volunteers included medical, security, and safety staff at each athletic venue and event.

Special Olympics Spring Games 50 year celebration across WA A photo of the Puget Sound Memorial Field House entrance during the Special Olympics Spring Games. (Photo: Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio) (Photo: Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio)

Emergency Management Group – Washington staffed the emergency operations center on campus, providing coordination of safety, medical, and security services for all the venues.

The 50th year of the Special Olympics Spring Games offered hope for all. The athletes enjoyed the competition and camaraderie, all while having a fun, life-changing experience.

©2025 Cox Media Group