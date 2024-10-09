Special delivery: Why firefighters are helping deliver pizza in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The next time you order pizza, your delivery driver might look a little different if you’re in the Puyallup area.

Graham Fire and Rescue is teaming up with Domino’s to educate residents about fire safety.

On October 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., pizza orders made at the Domino’s on 16520 Meridian East in Puyallup, will be delivered by a Graham Fire & Rescue crew member.

A crew member will check the home’s smoke alarms and fix or replace any that aren’t working. If smoke alarms are fully functional, the resident will get a certificate for a free pizza on their next order.

“Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” said Hannah Zimmerman, Outreach Support Specialist. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is a great way to remind everyone about these messages and to act on them.”

Customers can call 253-289-6161 to order their pizza or select the 16520 Meridian East store on the app.

Due to the high demand associated with this event, the department says firefighters may not be able to accompany every pizza delivery.

