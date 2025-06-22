SPD tries to identify a victim and suspect in unreported shooting

SEATTLE —

Police responded to an unreported shooting on the 2100 block of 2nd Ave.

Officers were able to recover video of the incident.

SPD says that in the video, a suspect confronted two people near the scene.

During the confrontation, the suspect hands a cell phone to the group, which was eventually passed around.

An argument starts, and the alleged victim takes the phone and hands it to the suspect before he slaps it out of the victim’s hand.

The suspect pulls a pistol from his waistband and shoots the victim in the upper thigh.

The suspect fled, running south on Blanchar Street as the victim took cover in a nearby bar.

There have been no reports of any gunshot wounds related to this incident at local hospitals, according to police.

SPD found additional video from a nearby bar and liquor store.

SPD is still investigating the altercation.

