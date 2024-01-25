SPD still looking for answers after teen was found shot near Delridge community center

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood on Tuesday.

Dispatch first heard about the shooting in the 2800 block of Southwest Thistle Street at a community center just before 1:30 p.m.

The 14-year-old was found found shot in the bathroom of the building. Officers soon arrived and helped him until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

“Despite life-saving measures, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said a spokesperson. “Homicide Unit detectives responded and are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.”

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, police ask that you call (206) 233-5000.

