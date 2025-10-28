SPD soars toward hiring goals as recruitment surges

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Mayor Bruce Harrell and Police Chief Shon Barnes announced that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is on track to hire its 150th officer in 2025, surpassing the total hires from 2023 and 2024 combined.

More than 3,300 people have applied for officer positions so far this year, reflecting growing interest in joining the department, according to SPD.

SPD has also made progress in retaining officers, with separations projected to decline in 2025. As of August, the department employed 1,123 sworn officers, from command staff to academy recruits.

To attract new talent, SPD launched the “As You Are” campaign, featuring officers’ personal stories and a new website, providing application guidance and direct contact with recruiters. The department is also recruiting through the federal SkillBridge Program, hiring 22 former service members this year.

New recruits undergo an 18-month training program, including the five-week Before the Badge course that emphasizes community engagement, emotional intelligence, and leadership skills.

SPD is inviting anyone interested in policing to explore careers at SeattlePoliceJobs.com.

