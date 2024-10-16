SPD officers weren’t ‘horsing’ around during runaway stallion capture

SEATTLE — A detective with the Seattle Police Department said officers weren’t “horsing” around when they captured a runaway stallion Monday morning in South Seattle.

Detective Brian Pritchard with SPD said in a post on the department’s blotter website Wednesday afternoon that just before 6 a.m. Monday, the department received a 911 call regarding a horse on the roadway in the 9600 block of Beacon Avenue South in South Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a horse with brown hair and a dark-colored mane and tail grazing by a nearby fence.

Officers knew “this was not a time for horseplay,” and tried to call SPD Mounted Patrol and Seattle Animal Control for help. But, they both were unavailable.

The officers created a plan to capture the horse without frightening it and causing it to run away. Officers initially kept their distance, slowly and strategically watching it walk along the fence line, Pritchard said. The horse eventually walked into a nearby pasture, where it was safely captured.

Officers walked around the area and found the horse’s keeper. The horse was then returned without incident.





