SPD: Armed mail thief arrested in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police arrested an armed mail thief in the Gatewood neighborhood in West Seattle two weeks ago, according to an SPD Blotter posted on Monday.

SPD says on August 7 at 12:51 a.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a man wearing a ski mask breaking into mailboxes in the 7900 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him. He was in possession of multiple pieces of evidence, including stolen mail, suspected stolen bank cards, a metal pry bar, and he was concealing a loaded firearm, SPD says.

According to SPD, the man had an expired Concealed Pistol License. A Beretta APX 9mm semi-automatic handgun was seized as evidence.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested for Theft of Mail, Criminal Trespass, Malicious Mischief, and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol. He was booked into King County Jail.

Charges were referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

