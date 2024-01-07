Space Needle to light up purple in support of Huskies Monday game against Houston

SEATTLE — The Space Needle will be lit up with purple light Sunday night in support of the Huskies upcoming championship game against Houston.

The tower will be purple both Sunday and Monday starting at sunset until sunrise. It will not be alone as other local building plan to participate as well.

“The Seattle Great Wheel, Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, Seattle Convention Center, and other Seattle landmarks will also be lit in purple alongside the Space Needle in a show of support for the team,” said a spokesperson.









