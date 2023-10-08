Southeast Asian community members gather to demand transparency in Jaahnavi Kandula investigation

SEATTLE — Leaders and members of Seattle’s Southeast Asian community gathered at Denny Way Park Saturday morning to show strength in numbers as they are done sitting by and waiting for answers.

It’s been more than nine months since Seattle police officer Kevin Dave hit and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula in the Thomas Street and Dexter Avenue crosswalk in Downtown Seattle.

People in attendance to the gathering said they need more transparency of the case from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Many questioned if there was even an investigation to begin with.

“Just to get some answers, what is really happening? We’re not an angry mob we’re just trying to understand what’s happening,” said attendee Shrreya Sharrma.

It’s the question that many at the event were wondering, “will Officers Kevin Dave and Daniel Auderer face consequences after Dave hit and Killed Kandula and Auderer was recorded mocking her death?”

“I was deeply embarrassed that it happened in Seattle... utterly disgusted. how can somebody make those comments about a human life like that,” said attendee Kranthi Chintha.

“We can feel at peace to know some actions have been taken for the inhumanity,” added attendee Aalisha Guupta.

The Office of Police Accountability’s Director, Gino Betts says he can’t confirm or deny if Dave and Auderer are still employed.

That info is with SPD; However, he did say the Office of Police Accountability finished their portion of the investigation into Officer Dave.

“The investigation has been paused since May 11 of this year and it’s currently with the prosecutor’s office for a final decision,” said Director Betts.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office says they are currently and independently reviewing those case materials for a charging decision.

The OPA opened their investigation into Officer Auderer on Aug. 3, after learning of the body camera footage the day before.

“By ordinance, we get 180 days to investigate the case which would bring our timeline to January 29th. I do not anticipate using all the time we have available to us to complete that investigation,” Betts explained.

He also said he wanted to make a point to come out to explain what little he could after learning of how much the community felt left in the dark.

“After hearing about people wondering whether or not an investigation was open, what’s the status of the investigation. What’s the process that’s my responsibility to convey that information,” Betts said.

People who came out said they’re relieved to learn of the investigations but say more needs to be done.

“The Police Chief and the Mayor of Seattle are showing empathy while trying to do the right things. But somewhere the policies, procedures, the unions of the police, some of those things need to be changed,” said Arun Sharma, with UTSAV Fashion.

“We see repetitions of the same problematic behavior, but we don’t really see tangible action yet and that’s what we would really like to see, said Pallami Bhattacharje.

Community members also say they won’t sit by and wait for answers anymore.

“We’re not going to forget about this. It’s going to put some pressure on the authorities and justice will be served,” said Live 2 Dance Founder Deepali Jamwal.

“We’re going to keep banging on the door till somebody opens and answers it,” added Attendee Vinay Herur.

Arun also said on Nov. 11 in Monroe, there is a Diwali celebration that he encourages non-members of the community to attend to learn more about what Jaahnavi valued.

They are potentially calling the event “Jaahnavi Values”.

