All but one lane of southbound State Route 167 are closed near Algona after a crash involving a semi and a pedestrian, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The crash just north of Ellingson Road was reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Initially, all lanes were blocked by the HOV lane has since reopened.

Troopers are diverting all traffic to 15th Street Northwest.

Drivers should avoid the area.





