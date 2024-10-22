Southbound I-5 lanes at SR 529 in Marysville reopen after crash caused 6-mile backup

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday morning that two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at State Route 529 were shut down after a crash.

Around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders responded to the right two lanes of south I-5 at SR-529 milepost 199 in Marysville after a reported crash. The crash caused a traffic backup for 4 to 6 miles. As of 7:40 a.m., the lanes reopened and traffic is moving.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

For real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the Travel Center Map, or by signing up for email updates.

