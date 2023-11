RENTON, Wash. — Drivers in King County beware. Southbound I-405 will be closed so crews can demolish an overpass in Renton.

You might remember back in June 2022, when a a trailer carrying a backhoe smashed into the Lind Avenue overpass while trying to go under it.

This weekend southbound drivers will be detoured off the freeway at Talbot Road.

The closure won’t impact northbound I-405.

