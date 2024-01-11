South Sound braces for first major weather event of new year

SOUTH SOUND, Wash. — The South Sound is bracing for the first major winter weather event of the new year. The forecast calls for brutally cold temperatures and potential snow.

Tacoma Public Works is working around the clock to make sure city streets are safe.

Their work starts before the first snowflake falls. Three brine trucks will begin pre-treating arterial streets at midnight on Thursday.

Pierce Transit is also closely watching those snow routes as their buses will use the streets, even if they’re snow-filled.

“We try to make sure we have as many services as safely possible because we know folks rely on us whether it’s good weather or bad,” said Penny Grellier with Pierce Transit.

The potential for snow starts mid-Thursday and could extend into Friday.

“For us, it depends on safety,” said Grellier. “That’s our number one concern.”

“What we’ll do is consider the maneuverability and safety of our bus routes and reroute accordingly,” he continued.

Pierce Transit buses run throughout Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Federal Way, and Gig Harbor. Tacoma Public Works has seventeen vehicles that can salt or plow in its fleet.

They say the brine mixture being put down at midnight Thursday will help melt the first few flakes that could fall Thursday afternoon.

“Brine is basically salt water it helps the moisture, so if it does snow it helps it from sticking to the road,” said Jeff Maki with Tacoma Public Works. “It gives us time to get the plows on it to get it off the roads.”

He also says if you see plows or salt trucks on the roads, give them space in the front and behind the vehicle.

“Then starting Thursday we’re going to have two twelve-hour shifts, we’ll have three brine trucks, 13 plow and sander trucks, and four pickups with sanders on them per shift,” said Maki.

“We focus on arterials first,” he added.

To keep up to date on snow plow routes visit the City of Tacoma’s website.

