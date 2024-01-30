South County firefighters extinguish truck fire before house burns

EDMONDS, Wash. — The South County Fire Department extinguished a truck fire before it fully spread throughout an Edmonds home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say they were sent to the Pine Park neighborhood shortly after getting a 911 call. After arriving, they immediately noticed a truck in the driveway that was fully engulfed in flames.

“Within seconds, flames started spreading to the garage exterior, said a spokesperson. “Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it spread any further.”

The garage door was slightly damaged but the rest of the house was saved.

No one was hurt by the flames but officials are still investigating to determine what caused the fire.

