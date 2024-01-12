Source: Alabama close to hiring UW’s Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban

SEATTLE — A week of departures for the University of Washington could soon come to a head, with Associated Press sources reporting that head coach Kalen DeBoer is in negotiations with Alabama to replace Nick Saban.

The AP cites “a person with direct knowledge of the talks,” speaking anonymously since a deal has not yet been finalized.

DeBoer, 49, is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season.

DeBoer would replace Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons.

On Friday, UW wide receiver Rome Adunze announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft with a year left of college eligibility. Odunze is the fourth Husky to declare for the draft this week, following fellow receiver Jalen McMillan, left tackle Troy Fautanu, and edge rusher Bralen Trice. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is expected to declare soon as well.

