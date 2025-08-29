Sounders v. Messi: Seattle faces soccer legend in Leagues Cup Final

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Sounders will go head-to-head with one of the biggest names in all of soccer, Lionel Messi, as they host Inter Miami CF for the Leagues Cup Final at Lumen Field on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Sounders have been in incredible form as of late, having won four of their last five matches and holding a 10-win, one draw, and three-loss record since their appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

The Seattle Sounders v. Lionel Messi

The 38-year-old Messi has numerous accolades to his name, including a record-setting eight Ballon d’Or awards, one FIFA World Player of the Year award, one FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022, and one Olympic Gold Medal with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

In 2022, the Sounders faced off with Inter Miami CF at Lumen Field, losing the match 1-0. However, Messi was not with the club during that time and signed with Miami the following year, in July 2023.

Messi had rumors circulating that his preference was to play only on a real grass field and to avoid artificial turf altogether, which Lumen Field has. The star forward put those rumors to rest after he joined Inter Miami CF.

“The truth is my youth was spent on artificial turf, my whole life was on that pitch,” Messi said, according to ESPN. “Truth is, it’s been a while since I’ve played on artificial turf, but I have no problem adapting myself again.”

Given the importance of the Leagues Cup Final and Messi’s prior statements, Sounders fans can expect to see the legendary forward on the pitch Sunday to kick off the highly anticipated event.

The Sounders previously made the Leagues Cup Final in 2021, but suffered a crushing 3-2 loss to Club León in Las Vegas. Veteran Midfielder Cristian Roldan scored in the 2021 Leagues Cup Final, but he aims to get some redemption as he makes a return to the championship match with a home-field advantage this time around.

Notably, Inter Miami FC has not kept a clean sheet in its last eight matches, meaning opponents have been able to find the back of the net in each of Miami’s last eight games.

Regardless of the outcome, Messi will be a spectacle to witness at Lumen Field on Sunday as the Sounders push to win their first Leagues Cup title.

Tickets for the Leagues Cup Final are available for as low as $175 on Gametime. The most expensive tickets are going for nearly $3,000.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

