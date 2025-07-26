SEATTLE — A man was arrested at the Columbia City light rail station after allegedly making threats on board a train using a toy gun, according to Sound Transit.

Police were dispatched on Saturday morning and in pictures posted online by a driver nearby, an officer could be seen outside the train with a rifle drawn.

Sound Transit train stopped after man allegedly made threats with toy gun Photo courtesy: @itsgraym / X (Photo courtesy: @itsgraym / X)

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a rider reported the man was allegedly pointing the toy gun at other riders.

The man was arrested by Sound Transit Police and service was delayed for 10 minutes.

KSCO says the man also had an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Authorities say there were no injuries in the incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group