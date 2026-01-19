Sound Transit to replace trains with buses this week on the T-line

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Sound Transit will make repairs to a couple of sections of broken rail along the T line in North Tacoma, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will not be any disruption to passenger service with fare-free buses filling in along the normal T line route and keeping with the normal schedule. Sound Transit will provide assistance to those who need it, including seniors and riders with disabilities.

Sound Transit rail work scheduled for Tuesday through Friday

Buses will take over the T line route beginning at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday through the end of service on Friday. If work is not completed by Friday, Sound Transit will extend bus service into Saturday.

This work is scheduled from evening into early morning to not affect businesses and commuters during daytime hours.

Between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., daily work will block the intersection at 21st Street and Pacific Avenue, near the north end of State Route 509 and Interstate 705 interchange.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line. Rider alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather.

