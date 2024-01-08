Sound Transit board set to vote on interim CEO ahead of Julie Timm’s departure

Sound Transit is making progress toward naming an interim CEO, with current CEO Julie Timm officially stepping down on Jan. 12.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors made the announcement on Monday, revealing that Goran Sparrman is under consideration for a one-year appointment to the role.

Sparrman has a mix of experience between the private and public sector. Most recently, he worked as the business development officer and vice president at an infrastructure firm called HNTB Corporation.

Before that, he was the deputy director and interim director for the Seattle Department of Transportation, and also served as Bellevue’s transportation director for 12 years prior to that.

“Goran is well-respected for his skill and knowledge in transportation and infrastructure projects,” Sound Transit Vice Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a news release. “He’s a trusted regional leader who would bring a steady hand to an agency with which he is already familiar.”

The Sound Transit board will meet to vote on Sparrman’s appointment as interim CEO on Thursday, Jan. 11.

