Sound Transit asks for public’s feedback on Sounder train schedule

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Sound Transit is asking East Pierce County residents for their opinions on the schedule of the S Line train from Seattle Lakewood.

The agency started a survey in Sept. 2023 which ends on Oct. 29th.

The survey asks if people would like more available trips on weekends, evenings, and other times of day.

They also want to know if riders are okay with extending commuter trains as a way of increasing space for passengers.

You can participate in the survey on the Sound Transit website.





