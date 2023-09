If you take the light rail for your work commute, listen up! Sound Transit wants your opinion on what’s considered a “fair far.”

The agency is considering a flat rate of either $3, $3.25, or $3.50 per trip.

Right now, it uses distance-based fares. This ranges from $2.25 for a short ride to a more expensive rate of $3.50 for longer trips.

You can complete the online survey until October 22 and the agency will host virtual meetings on the matter next month.

