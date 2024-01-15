Sound Transit approves Goran Sparrman as interim CEO

The Sound Transit Board of Directors has approved Goran Sparrman as the agency’s interim CEO, according to their website.

“In the next nine months, we will expand Link light rail at a scale never before seen at the agency, and we’re excited to have Goran’s skillset and background leading the way,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Previous CEO Julie Timm announced her resignation last month to take care of family matters.

Timm was approved as the agency’s CEO in June of 2022, with her contract initially slated to run from September 2022 to the end of December of 2025.

“Her focus and leadership in centering current and future riders in the agency’s capital and operating programs will benefit the region for years to come,” Sound Transit said.

Sparrman’s first day at the agency was on Jan. 13.





