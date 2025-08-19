‘Someone’s here’: New files detail frantic moments before Idaho killings

Newly released investigative records shed light on the early stages of the probe into the November 13, 2022, killings of four University of Idaho students inside an off-campus home on King Road in Moscow.

Detectives from the Idaho State Police assisted Moscow Police immediately after the crime, documenting interviews, evidence collection, and neighborhood canvassing. Among the victims were Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Bryan Kohberger plead guilty to their murders and was sentenced to life in prison in July.

Newly released documents from Idaho State Police reveal investigators conducted extensive interviews with students, neighbors, and friends in the days following the discovery of the victims.

Several witnesses recalled seeing Mogen and Goncalves at the Corner Club bar on Main Street in downtown Moscow hours before the attack, followed by a stop at a food truck livestreamed on Twitch.

The Grub Truck footage, which circulated widely online, later became a key reference point for the timeline of the victims’ movements.

Accounts from friends and roommates described different perspectives on the night.

Some remembered parties or game-day gatherings, while others emphasized that the King Road residence had long been considered a “party house” with an open sliding door frequently used as the main entrance.

Multiple people said it was not uncommon for the back door to be left unlocked.

Witnesses also recalled rumors of a stalker connected to Goncalves.

Several interviews referenced prior unsettling experiences — including an incident where Goncalves reportedly felt followed at a WinCo grocery store and another where a man allegedly approached her car.

Friends said she sometimes dismissed concerns or joked about it, but investigators noted the details during follow-up questioning.

Interviews revealed conflicting memories from inside the home on the night of the killings.

One surviving roommate said she was awakened around 4 a.m. by noises, footsteps, and what she believed was Goncalves saying, “someone’s here,” in a frantic tone.

She also described hearing crying and an unfamiliar male voice saying, “It’s okay, I’m going to help you,” though she later questioned whether she might have misheard after drinking earlier in the night.

Another account described loud barking from the victims’ dog, Murphy, around the same time.

Goncalves and Mogen reportedly made more than a dozen calls to Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m., with text messages reading, "Bro, what the f***? Wake up."

Police documented rumors circulating rapidly on social media and among students, including unverified reports of masked figures, unlocked doors, and parties.

The records reflect the uncertainty and fear felt by the community in the immediate aftermath. Students described leaving town early, switching to online classes, or feeling unsafe in public.

Friends noted that the victims had been making future plans, including upcoming trips and career opportunities, underscoring the abrupt nature of their deaths.

