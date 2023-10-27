‘Someone’s gonna get hurt’: Vandals trash Halloween displays from Kent to Covington

COVINGTON, Wash. — In South King County, a group of vandals are taking Halloween fright too far.

Nearly a dozen homeowners in Covington and Kent now claim to be the latest victims of vandals said to be trashing Halloween displays.

“It’s weird because it’s just vandalism, but I feel like my home and my safety was violated,” says Teresa St Arnauld. “I wasn’t sure if they were going to come back. And that was the scariest part of it.”

She describes how in the middle of the night on Friday, she heard several loud noises coming from outside. She checked her surveillance camera to see three men stealing her Halloween decorations, throwing a pumpkin at her car, and vandalizing her front porch.

“It’s not OK, she said. “You don’t get to do whatever you want because you’re bored.”

She is concerned about more than just having her decorations destroyed, other victims have had windows and doors smashed in as well.

St. Arnauld believes these acts of vandalism are related, and tells KIRO 7 if the vandals are caught, she plans to press charges.

She hopes they’re arrested soon. And with Halloween coming up, she’s concerned that these incidents could ramp up before the holiday.

“What are they going to do next weekend? What are they gonna do on Halloween night?” she posited. “If they keep escalating, someone’s gonna get hurt.”

KIRO 7 reached out to the King County Sheriff’s Department about these recent cases.

They are telling residents that if their house does become a target, do not engage. They advise staying in your home and calling 911.

