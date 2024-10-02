Someone vandalized Bellevue’s LGBTQ+ Pride art. Do you recognize them?

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is asking for help identifying someone who vandalized the city’s Pride art piece not once – not twice – but three times.

The artwork, which is a nod to the city’s LGBTQ+ community, is located near Downtown Park.

In each incident, a young man driving a BMW sedan without license plates, would speed in circles, doing burnouts on the art.

Here is a good look at the driver:

Man accused of vandalizing Bellevue's LGBTQ+ artwork.

Police say the first incident was on July 14 just after 10 p.m. The driver did a 720-degree burnout and caused about $3,200 in damage, according to the transportation department.

The second incident happened September 7 around 4:30 pm. Police say the same car was caught on traffic cameras doing donuts in the middle of traffic, while pedestrians were trying to cross the street. The man’s windows were down at the time, so the cameras were able to get a look at the man’s face. The transportation department estimates the damage from this incident to be around $5,000.

The third incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on September 15. Just like the other two, the same car is seen burning out before speeding away. Damages are estimated to be about $5,337.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crimes or may have information about the suspect connected to the incident to contact Crimestoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). If an individual’s tip leads to the arrest of this suspect, they may receive an award.

You can watch one of the incidents here:

