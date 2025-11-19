Some experts say costs of a Thanksgiving meal are down this year. Here’s how to be a smart shopper

WASHINGTON — Thanksgiving meal costs are down this year, according to Wells Fargo experts, but shopping smart is key to saving money.

Prices for food at home increased in national inflation data released in September, but the cost of Wells Fargo’s Thanksgiving menu has dropped slightly this year (2 to 3% depending on your shopping strategy).

Experts with the bank say prices for items like turkey, dinner rolls, stuffing, prepared gravy mix and cranberries are down this year.

The cost of private brand dinner rolls was down 22% this year, Wells Fargo reported.

To save, Wells Fargo recommends shoppers select private-label stuffing, dinner rolls and gravy mix. Opt for national brands for fresh cranberries and pumpkin pie.

For frozen vegetables, national name-brand prices have dropped 15%, according to Wells Fargo, while private-label frozen vegetables have increased by 0.8%.

Several big retailers are also offering meal kits.

Target’s Thanksgiving meal package costs just under $20 for four people and includes seven items.

Walmart’s package is under $40 for ten people, which makes it cheaper than last year.

However, there are less items in the basket this year, with 15 total. Safeway’s meal is pricier at under $80 for 6 to 8 people, but comes fully cooked.

Even as prices on some products drop, many people tell KIRO 7 they have been priced out of the holiday this year.

“The incomes don’t go up and the prices do,” said Jamie, who picked up a free Thanksgiving meal kit for the first time this year. “When you’re already barely making it and it just makes it harder.”

Jamie, and about 750 others, received their free meal from the Tacoma Police Department and Friends Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday.

“I (was) supposed to go to California, but because there is no extra income, I don’t get to be with my family,” said Corina Campos, also picking up a free meal for the first time. “So this is just so cool.”

Organizers say they’ve seen more need this year compared to the last two years they’ve held this event.

Tacoma police are holding two additional giveaways. One will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Eastside Community Center in Tacoma, starting at 10 a.m. Another will be held Monday, Nov. 20. starting at 6 p.m.

