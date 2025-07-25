So close! New SR-18/I-90 interchange is almost open

AUBURN, Wash. — Friday morning, the new diverging diamond interchange between SR-18 and I-90 will open near Auburn.

It was scheduled for 5 a.m., but the Washington State Department of Transportation says work is taking a little longer than expected.

David Rasbach told KIRO 7 News that after eight days of construction, there’s quite a bit that needs cleaning up.

“We’re hustling to get that done,” he said, “but believe me, we’re like kids on Christmas morning, we’re ready to unwrap this thing too, but mom told us we had to wait ‘til after breakfast to open the presents.”

Crews still will need to add a final layer of asphalt and permanent lane striping later this summer. WSDOT will announce details about that work when plans are finalized.

This work is part of a larger project, expected to improve traffic flow in the area.

It’s part of a project. WSDOT is widening SR-18 to two lanes in each direction between I-90 and Deep Creek. It’s about a two-mile stretch of road.

“Once that’s complete, we think you’ll really see the benefits of the diverging diamond; it’ll really start to shine.”

Rasbach said crews have reduced the number of areas where cars could come into conflict with each other or pedestrians – which means fewer chances for crashes.

Crews will also build three bridges and remove six barriers to fish passage. SR-18 widening is expected to finish later this fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group