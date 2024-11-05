Snow is falling at Stevens Pass; what could this season’s snow look like?

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — Snow has started accumulating at Stevens Pass after Monday’s storm.

On Monday afternoon, KIRO 7 crews saw several inches on the ground near the ski resort.

Several visitors drove up to the pass hoping to catch a glimpse of the snow.

“Probably going to do a little bit of hiking - walk around and see what the snow looks like,” said Jacob McGovern, who drove up from Lynnwood.

While KIRO 7 crews didn’t see any major road concerns, Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) prepared for the storm accordingly.

Snow plows were out on the roads across the region plowing and treating as necessary.

“Even with our plows clearing and with some pre-treatment on the roadways, that can mean slicker spots,” said Lauren Loebsack, Communications Manager for WSDOT’s North Central Region.

Loebsack urged drivers to take precautions when on roads during the storm, especially in mountain passes.

“A mountain pass is exactly that,” she said. “You’re traveling through a wilderness space.”

She warned that conditions could be changing rapidly, varying from rain to snow, which could lead to slick spots. She also urged patience when stuck behind crews clearing crashes.

“Do you have warm clothes in your vehicle?” asked Loebsack. “A tank full of gas? Is your windshield wiper fluid full?”

Many of the visitors at Stevens Pass Monday told KIRO 7 they hoped the region would get more snow this year than last.

“Excited for the snow and ski season,” said Carter Russel, who drove up from Lynnwood.

While experts say it’s impossible to predict snowpack levels exactly, the potential for La Niña conditions could lead to a wetter, colder winter.

“If you look back at, say, twenty-two La Niñas that we looked at, only seven of them had below-average snow,” said KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard. “Statistically, I do think we’re going to have a better season, a better year.”

More snow could help businesses across various industries, and help the region avoid a drought.

“It’s our drinking water,” Allard said. “It’s the lifeline for keeping us out of drought conditions. It would help with fire concerns.”

