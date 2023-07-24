Snoqualmie Tribe joins fight to save Wedgwood cedar tree

SEATTLE — After weeks of back-and-forth, a Western red cedar will live to see another day in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood.

Despite efforts to chop it down to make room for development, a permit problem put the process on hold, and activists moved in.

Then the tree-cutting company pulled out.

Meanwhile, the Snoqualmie Tribe is trying to get the tree registered as an archeological site. But the city says it doesn’t have the right to revoke the developer permit and will continue to look for a new tree service provider.









